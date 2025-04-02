WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 91,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

