Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 256987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Digital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

