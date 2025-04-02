What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BiomX Q1 Earnings?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BiomX in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

BiomX Price Performance

BiomX stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

