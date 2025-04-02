What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Civeo FY2026 Earnings?

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civeo in a research note issued on Friday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.03. Civeo has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civeo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

