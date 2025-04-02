William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Nkarta Earnings

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

