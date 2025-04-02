William F. Nugent Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,884.98. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
International Seaways Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 95,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
