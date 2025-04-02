William F. Nugent Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,884.98. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 95,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 50,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.