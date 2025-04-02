Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 265,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 212,630 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $27.16.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.