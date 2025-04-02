Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for CNQ Q2 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $13,700,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.