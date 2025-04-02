Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Exelon Q4 Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.