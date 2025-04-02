Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.36. 1,218,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,990,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

