ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZKH Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ZKH Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZKH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,651. ZKH Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.15.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Read More

