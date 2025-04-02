Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.38. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands.
Zoned Properties Trading Down 8.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
