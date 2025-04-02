Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Buys $51,664.75 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $51,664.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,799,689. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $881,166.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $546,796.29.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.6 %

ZYME traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 523,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

