10,866 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,936 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,040,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 707.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CLVT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.28. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Clarivate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

