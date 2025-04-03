1,359 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $302,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.