162,986 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

