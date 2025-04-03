1,751 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $101,859,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $41,303,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,391.20 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $555.71 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,254.25.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 69 shares of company stock valued at $92,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

