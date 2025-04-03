2,106 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Brady by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

