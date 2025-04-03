2,369 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.55.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.34 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

