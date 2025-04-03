2,492 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.3309 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

