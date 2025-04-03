25,521 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.