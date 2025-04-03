3,518 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

ROK opened at $260.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

