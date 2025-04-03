3,537 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 95,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

