39,550 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VXUS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

