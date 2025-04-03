44,242 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after buying an additional 11,179,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 157,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $123.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.