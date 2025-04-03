461,131 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,059,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

