58,311 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $497,880,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.