80,074 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $668,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after buying an additional 338,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equitable by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Equitable by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 957,828 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,554,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 437,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Equitable Trading Up 5.1 %

EQH opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

