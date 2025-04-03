Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.39, but opened at $73.82. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 606,459 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 14.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.