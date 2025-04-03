Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 4,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 86.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 261,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 190,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 178,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

