Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.500-18.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.60.

AYI stock traded down $13.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.79. 301,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.27. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

