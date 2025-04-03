AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.00 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 457350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.