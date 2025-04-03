Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

3/31/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $108.41. 4,655,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

