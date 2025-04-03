Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

