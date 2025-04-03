Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 1617700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,377,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,146,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,290,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,907,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,922,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

