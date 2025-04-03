Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,091.40. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,520.80. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 683,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 357,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 294,343 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

