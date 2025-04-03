Ali Mazanderani Purchases 20,000 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 525,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,570.40. The trade was a 3.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ali Mazanderani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Ali Mazanderani purchased 30,930 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $154,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Ali Mazanderani acquired 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

