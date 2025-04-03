Allen Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,828,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,652 shares of company stock valued at $16,590,028. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $720.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

