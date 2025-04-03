Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $113,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $41,919.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,906.70. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.4 %

CSWI opened at $303.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.31 and a 12-month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

