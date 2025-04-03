Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.73 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764,759 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $109,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.