Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $131.77 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $131,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $170.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

