Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $95.92 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $95,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

