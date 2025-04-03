Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,877 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $102,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

