AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after acquiring an additional 154,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

