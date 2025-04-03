Allstate Corp Invests $354,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after buying an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

