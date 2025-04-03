Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,009,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.25.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

