Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 33574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 12.2 %

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,642,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 936,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.