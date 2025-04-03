América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.13. 205,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,632,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in América Móvil by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after buying an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.