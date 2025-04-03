American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 9834056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 280.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

