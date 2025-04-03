American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.14 and last traded at $150.75, with a volume of 264842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

